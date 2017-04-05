Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Receive...

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Chicago, IL

