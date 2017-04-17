Ingram Micro Speeds Up Cisco Spark Provisioning With Its Cloud Marketplace
Ingram Micro has been tapped as the first distributor to automate ordering, provisioning and billing around the Cisco Spark business collaboration service through Ingram Micro's Cloud Marketplace. The new arrangement will make it possible for small and midsized channel partners to get instant pricing and same-day service for Cisco Spark, according to Julie Hens, Cisco's vice president of global distribution.
