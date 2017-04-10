IHS Chief Economist Says Border Tax i...

IHS Chief Economist Says Border Tax is 'Basically Dead'

Consulting firm IHS chief economist Nariman Behravesh said that a border tax is "basically dead," while speaking at the J.D. Power Automotive Forum in New York today. "There's gonna be no border adjustment tax - that's basically dead," Behravesh said.

