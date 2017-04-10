Holy IMAX, Batman: Movie Companies Plan to Create VR Superheroes
Imagine going to a movie theater and experiencing the undersea world of Aquaman or visiting Superman's Fortress of Solitude. This may sound fanciful, but these types of virtual reality experiences may soon become actual reality thanks to a new partnership between Time Warner Inc. 's .The companies have announced a co-financing and production agreement to create original interactive VR content for Aquaman and Justice League , as well as a third unnamed project.
