Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lowers Earnings Outlook After Completing Spinoff Of ES Business
Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Monday lowered its adjusted profit outlook for the second quarter and full year, after completing the spinoff of its enterprise services business and merging it with Computer Sciences Corp. to create DXC Technology. The deal is expected to deliver about $13.5 billion to HPE after tax, including an equity stake in DXC, a cash dividend payment to HPE and DXC's assumption of debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Sun
|Human
|131
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC