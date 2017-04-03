Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lowers Ear...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lowers Earnings Outlook After Completing Spinoff Of ES Business

Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Monday lowered its adjusted profit outlook for the second quarter and full year, after completing the spinoff of its enterprise services business and merging it with Computer Sciences Corp. to create DXC Technology. The deal is expected to deliver about $13.5 billion to HPE after tax, including an equity stake in DXC, a cash dividend payment to HPE and DXC's assumption of debt.

