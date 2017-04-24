HBO, Showtime come together for non-PPV boxing title fight

In an atypical move today, HBO and Showtime are coming together for the first time to co-televise a non-pay-per-view boxing match. The two will each broadcast the heavyweight championship bout between Vladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua -- live on Showtime at 5:30, with HBO doing a tape-delayed broadcast at 11 p.m. The move stands out because of the two rivals' differing strategies on big-money fights, R. Thomas Unstead notes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.