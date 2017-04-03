FactSet Raises Earnings Outlook After...

FactSet Raises Earnings Outlook After IDMS Acquisition Completed

FactSet Research Systems Inc. raised Friday its earnings outlook for the fiscal third quarter ending in May, following the completion of the acquisition of Interactive Data Managed Solutions from NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc. . The provider of financial information and data said it now expect adjusted earnings of $1.81 to $1.87, up from previous guidance of $1.80 to $1.86, and compared with the FactSet consensus of $1.83.

