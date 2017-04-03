Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

** Samsonite International said it would buy U.S.-based online travel bags retailer eBags Inc for $105 million cash, as the luggage maker accelerates growth of its e-commerce business in North America and worldwide. ** Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, raised its stake in Toshiba Corp to 9.84 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Thu Human 133
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,381 • Total comments across all topics: 280,125,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC