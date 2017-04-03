Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Samsonite International said it would buy U.S.-based online travel bags retailer eBags Inc for $105 million cash, as the luggage maker accelerates growth of its e-commerce business in North America and worldwide. ** Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, raised its stake in Toshiba Corp to 9.84 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

