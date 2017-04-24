Concussion insurance approved for WIA...

Concussion insurance approved for WIAA athletes

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

In a press release, the organization claimed its athletes would have "zero out-of-pocket costs" if they suffer a concussion. The HeadStrong Concussion Insurance Program will cost $1.50 per athlete and will act as a secondary insurance that will cover deductibles and co-pays from a student's primary insurance up to $25,000 per injury.

