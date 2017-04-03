CompuCom Receives the Highest Score for End-User Device Use Case in...
CompuCom received the highest score in End-User Device and the second-highest scores in Service Desk and Digital Workplace, out of the three Use Cases listed in Gartner's report. CompuCom believes this recognition is strong validation of the innovative solutions and business value that CompuCom delivers to clients.
Read more at Business Wire.
