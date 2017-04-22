Avid Unveils Media Composer | First -...

Avid Unveils Media Composer | First - A Free Version of the Industry- standard Video Editing System

5 hrs ago

Fully featured video editing solution will enable anyone to create professional-quality videos for free, based on the same creative tools that the industry's top professionals rely upon LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2017 -- AVID CONNECT - Avid A , a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution, and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today announced the upcoming availability of Avid Media ComposerA First is a brand new, fully featured video editing solution that provides aspiring creative professionals, students, and those just starting their professional careers with free access to the same creative tools used by the most successful and acclaimed filmmakers and television program creators in the world.

Chicago, IL

