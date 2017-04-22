Avid Pro Tools to Provide Native Dolby Atmos Mixing

Avid and Dolby collaboration delivers the industry's deepest integration and the most efficient audio mixing workflows for powerful immersive audio experiences AvidA , a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today announced that the forthcoming release of Avid Pro Tools A , the leading professional digital audio workstation, will offer native Dolby AtmosA mixing . Through a collaboration between Avid and Dolby, Pro Tools will streamline complex workflows and facilitate the most fluid, efficient audio mixing for the leading immersive audio format.

