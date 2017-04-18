ATTO shipping new Thunderbolt 3 connectivity devic ...

ATTO shipping new Thunderbolt 3 conne...

ATTO Technology, Inc. is now shipping its new ThunderLink Thunderbolt 3 connectivity devices for both 16Gb and 32Gb Fibre Channel. These new devices allow customers to take full advantage of the increased bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 with speeds of up to 2750 MB/s.

