Apple considering multi-billion dollar investment in Toshiba chip unit - NHK

Apple Inc is considering investing at least several billion dollars in the chip business put up for sale by Toshiba Corp, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified source. Apple wants to take a stake of more than 20 percent in Toshiba's chip business, while convincing Toshiba to maintain a partial stake to keep the business under U.S. and Japanese control to allay the Japanese government's concerns, the report said.

