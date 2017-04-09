Alec Baldwin does double duty as Bill...

Alec Baldwin does double duty as Bill O'Reilly, President Trump on - Saturday Night Live'

Hampton Roads Daily Press

Alec Baldwin raised eyebrows in the middle of last night's "Saturday Night Live" by doing an impression of embattled Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly hosting a virtually ad-free "O'Reilly Factor" - and then interviewing a supportive President Donald Trump , also played by the actor. In doing so, Baldwin created the effect of being on screen twice, a feat accomplished by taping one of the performances ahead of time.

