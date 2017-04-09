Alec Baldwin does double duty as Bill O'Reilly, President Trump on - Saturday Night Live'

Alec Baldwin raised eyebrows in the middle of last night's "Saturday Night Live" by doing an impression of embattled Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly hosting a virtually ad-free "O'Reilly Factor" - and then interviewing a supportive President Donald Trump , also played by the actor. In doing so, Baldwin created the effect of being on screen twice, a feat accomplished by taping one of the performances ahead of time.

