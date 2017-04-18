Adviser: Carly Fiorina 'strongly considering' Virginia Senate run
Former Presidential Republican candidate Carly Fiorina is "strongly considering" a run to unseat Hillary Clinton's former running mate Tim Kaine for Virginia senator in 2018, an adviser to the former Hewlett-Packard CEO told CNN. Fiorina, who bowed out of the presidential race in February 2016 before a short stint as Ted Cruz's running mate, has been considering a run against Kaine in Virginia since November, said Frank Sadler, former campaign manager for her presidential run and the former executive director to her PAC.
