Adviser: Carly Fiorina 'strongly considering' Virginia Senate run

Former Presidential Republican candidate Carly Fiorina is "strongly considering" a run to unseat Hillary Clinton's former running mate Tim Kaine for Virginia senator in 2018, an adviser to the former Hewlett-Packard CEO told CNN. Fiorina, who bowed out of the presidential race in February 2016 before a short stint as Ted Cruz's running mate, has been considering a run against Kaine in Virginia since November, said Frank Sadler, former campaign manager for her presidential run and the former executive director to her PAC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.