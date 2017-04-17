3 Reasons Amazon Must Spend More Than $4 Billion to Devour BJ's Wholesale Club

Privately held BJ's Wholesale Club , the members-only warehouse retailer, is preparing for a sale and e-commerce giant Amazon is reportedly eyeing it, according to the New York Post . After ditching plans to take BJ's public amid the growing decline in the retail industry, the company's private equity parents, CVC Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners, are pushing the company to sell itself.

