$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf's earnings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|1 hr
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC