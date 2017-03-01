YouTube Made a 'Big Mistake' Omitting CNN From Its Online TV Service, Turner Says
YouTube made a "big mistake" by leaving CNN, TNT and TBS out of its new $35-a-month online TV service, the head of those networks said Wednesday. Time Warner Inc. cable division, said in an interview, citing the company's entertainment, sports, news and children's programming.
