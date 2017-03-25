You Should Care about the Supreme Court Case on Toner Cartridges

I think this is interesting just on a surface level, as toner runs like water and print companies charge ludicrous prices for first-party cartridges , but we have a case here where the verdict could have consequences on practically any purchased product. Lexmark is suing a company and claiming patent infringement for making non-official cartridges, and if they win, it could mean that companies would have increased control of what someone could do with a product even after purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at [H]ard OCP.