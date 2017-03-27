WISeKey Launches the 2nd Generation of WIS.WATCH Ultra Secure Connected Watch at Baselworld 2017
WIS.WATCH is a revolutionary technology mutation created by WISeKey for a completely new way of interaction between a human being and a watch allowing the watch to become the cryptographic key to the smartphone. This is the first NFC watch that sends a Secure Digital Identity via NFC to the WISeID app and activates the login process on the smartphone.
