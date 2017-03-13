When times get tough, media consolidates. Tech? Not so much.

Increasingly, the lines that once separated tech and media are blurring, if not disappearing - but there's still a big gap in how those industries do M&A "A media company's job is to be - defense isn't the right word," Code Advisors partner Quincy Smith said on the latest episode of Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher . "But it's to be up there and smart about assets they have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Re/code.