Westinghouse woes could raise power bills in Georgia, S. Carolina
Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said. U.S. nuclear developer Westinghouse is the lead contractor building two nuclear reactors each in Georgia and South Carolina, both of which are billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.
Read more at Reuters.
