Western Digital Corp (WDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Western Digital Corp was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,324,937 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 15th total of 9,324,940 shares.
