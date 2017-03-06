Wall St Slips on Trump Wiretap Commen...

Wall St Slips on Trump Wiretap Comment, Geopolitics

U.S. stocks fell on Monday with losses across sectors as investors' appetite for risk was curbed by geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him. Some investors worried that the accusation could distract Trump from his economic agenda of introducing tax cuts and simplifying regulations that has powered a record-setting rally on Wall Street since the election.

