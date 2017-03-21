View Press Release

Available exclusively on Synology DiskStation NAS, IronWolf Health Management improves system reliability by offering the industry's most comprehensive embedded analysis and recovery software )--Seagate TechnologyA plc , a world leader in storage solutions, in collaboration with SynologyA , a leading maker of network-attached storage, today announced the availability of IronWolfa Health Management for Synology's DiskStation Manager 6.1. Exclusively offered on SynologyA NAS, IronWolf Health Management leverages the hardware sensors and software suite built into IronWolf NAS HDDs to provide intelligent analysis of drive health that goes beyond traditional diagnostic tools.

