Verizon insiders describe the fight to save go90, its video service...
Verizon insiders describe the fight to save go90, its video service that has spent $200+ million trying to catch the eye of millennials The forthcoming video service, to be called go90, was a quarter-billion-dollar bet that Verizon could evolve from a staid telecommunications company into a hip, Netflix-like digital native - and everybody wanted a piece of the shiny new toy. The top brass from Verizon's old guard jockeyed a bit with the executives at Verizon's new AOL internet business for control of go90, but eventually it fell under Verizon veteran Brian Angiolet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Investor
|128
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC