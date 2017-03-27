Verizon insiders describe the fight t...

Verizon insiders describe the fight to save go90, its video service...

13 hrs ago

Verizon insiders describe the fight to save go90, its video service that has spent $200+ million trying to catch the eye of millennials The forthcoming video service, to be called go90, was a quarter-billion-dollar bet that Verizon could evolve from a staid telecommunications company into a hip, Netflix-like digital native - and everybody wanted a piece of the shiny new toy. The top brass from Verizon's old guard jockeyed a bit with the executives at Verizon's new AOL internet business for control of go90, but eventually it fell under Verizon veteran Brian Angiolet.

Chicago, IL

