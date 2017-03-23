Using personality profiling to make c...

Using personality profiling to make call centers more efficient

Andy Traba is Vice President of Behavioral and Data Science at Mattersight , a company that spun out of eLoyalty about six years ago to pursue the idea that you can identify communication preferences through speech analysis and use that knowledge to improve call center performance. Traba, who runs the team that is responsible for generating algorithms that turn freeform conversations into data, as well as the team that builds applications around those datasets, explained how it works to Network World Editor in Chief John Dix.

