UPDATE 2-Effissimo says expects long-term price gains with Toshiba stake purchase

TOKYO, March 24 Singapore-based fund Effissimo, which has given embattled Toshiba Corp a rare vote of confidence with its purchase of an 8 percent stake this month, on Friday said the holding was for pure investment purposes and it expected long-term price gains. The fund, established by former colleagues of Japan's most famous activist investor - Yoshiaki Murakami, has now become the largest shareholder in Toshiba, which is caught up in a multibillion dollar financial maelstrom surrounding its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

