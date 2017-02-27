UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Foxconn "confident" it can buy into Toshiba chip business
HONG KONG, March 1 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is "very confident" it can buy into the chip business of Japan's Toshiba Corp, company founder Terry Gou said on Wednesday. Gou was speaking as Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, broke ground for a 61 billion yuan flat-screen display factory in Guangzhou province, southern China.
