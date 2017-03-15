UPDATE 1-Bronfman-led investor group walks away from Time -source
An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter. The group, which also included media executive Ynon Kreiz, concluded that the price Time was asking was too high considering the turnaround needed to return the company to revenue growth, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.
