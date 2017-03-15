UPDATE 1-Bronfman-led investor group ...

UPDATE 1-Bronfman-led investor group walks away from Time -source

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter. The group, which also included media executive Ynon Kreiz, concluded that the price Time was asking was too high considering the turnaround needed to return the company to revenue growth, the person said, asking not to be named because the matter is private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 14 hr Human 124
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Tue Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC