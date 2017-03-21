Uber's messy breakup with Jones compl...

Uber's messy breakup with Jones complicates search for COO

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Jeff Jones, who resigned as Uber's president on Sunday, professed that one of his biggest apprehensions was working with Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick Then-Target CMO Jeff Jones attends the Altuzarra for Target launch event in New York in 2014. Jones, president of the embattled ride-hailing company Uber, has resigned just six months after taking the job, the company confirmed March 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Mar 16 Investor 128
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC