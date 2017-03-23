Toshiba's Westinghouse may file bankruptcy Tuesday, seeks Kepco aid - Nikkei

Westinghouse Electric Co, the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, could file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday and is seeking support from South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp, the Nikkei said on Monday. The logo of the American company Westinghouse is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition 2014, the trade fair event for the global nuclear energy sector, in Le Bourget, near Paris October 14, 2014.

