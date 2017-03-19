Toshiba turnaround hopes, planned sale of Westinghouse find skeptics
Toshiba Corp. has been forced to sell off a number of its businesses as it continues to lose money since its accounting scandal broke in 2015, and is now burdened with its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. Last year, the 142-year-old conglomerate sold its white goods and medical units.
