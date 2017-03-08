Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec
Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit. The Japanese industrial conglomerate denied a Nikkei business daily report that it was looking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash register systems, as it seeks to plug an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Sat
|Investor
|125
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC