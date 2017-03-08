Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec

Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit. The Japanese industrial conglomerate denied a Nikkei business daily report that it was looking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash register systems, as it seeks to plug an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.

