Toshiba says not true it is considering selling shares in Toshiba Tec

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit. The Japanese industrial conglomerate denied a Nikkei business daily report that it was looking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a maker of cash register systems, as it seeks to plug an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.

