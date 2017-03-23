Toshiba plans Westinghouse Chapter 11 filing, expects $9 bln in charges -sources

Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for bankruptcy on March 31, people briefed on the matter said on Friday. Toshiba expects a Chapter 11 filing for Westinghouse would expand charges related to the U.S. unit in the current financial year to around 1 trillion yen from publicly flagged estimates of 712.5 billion yen, the sources told Reuters.

