Toshiba mulls selling Westinghouse, d...

Toshiba mulls selling Westinghouse, delays earnings report

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Troubled Japanese nuclear and electronics company Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it was considering selling its money-losing Westinghouse operations in the U.S. President Satoshi Tsunakawa said the company was looking at selling its majority stake in Westinghouse and making a priority trying to get the energy giant's battered results off its books. "We want to deal with this properly," he said at a news conference after the company won approval for a second delay in reporting its earnings for October-December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 19 hr Raj 127
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mon harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC