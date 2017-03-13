Toshiba mulls selling Westinghouse, delays earnings report
Troubled Japanese nuclear and electronics company Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it was considering selling its money-losing Westinghouse operations in the U.S. President Satoshi Tsunakawa said the company was looking at selling its majority stake in Westinghouse and making a priority trying to get the energy giant's battered results off its books. "We want to deal with this properly," he said at a news conference after the company won approval for a second delay in reporting its earnings for October-December.
