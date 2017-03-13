Toshiba asks again to extend deadline for third-quarter earnings filing
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. ) said it has asked financial regulators to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings until April 11. Toshiba also said in a statement that its auditing committee had confirmed that management at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse had inappropriately exerted pressure with regard to the calculation of the acquisition price of the CB&I unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|15 hr
|Raj
|127
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mon
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC