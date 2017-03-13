Toshiba asks again to extend deadline for third-quarter earnings filing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. ) said it has asked financial regulators to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings until April 11. Toshiba also said in a statement that its auditing committee had confirmed that management at U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse had inappropriately exerted pressure with regard to the calculation of the acquisition price of the CB&I unit.

