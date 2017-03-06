Texas named one of the worst states for first-time homebuyers
Here's some depressing news: It seems the states that are attracting the most millennials are also the ones where it's hardest to break into homeownership. Bankrate looked at several different housing and financial factors and determined that Texas is the seventh worst state in the nation for first-time homebuyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|21 hr
|Human
|121
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC