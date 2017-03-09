Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Sykes Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in providing vertically integrated technology-based solutions through an integrated strategy combining its information technology services with an emerging e-commerce platform. Sykes' continues to leverage its position as a leading provider of information technology services by assisting its clients in capitalizing on the growth of e-commerce over the Internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Wed
|Human
|124
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC