SK Hynix consortium bids over US$9 billion for Toshiba chip unit: Maeil Business
A consortium led by South Korea's SK Hynix Inc has offered to pay more than US$9 billion for a majority stake in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources. Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016.
