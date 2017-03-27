Silver Spring Networks Announces Catriona Fallon as Chief Financial Officer

Silver Spring Networks, Inc. announced that Catriona Fallon has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer , effective March 27. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in finance, investor relations and corporate strategy and development, Fallon joins Silver Spring from Marin Software, where she was Executive Vice President and CFO. Prior to Marin Software, Fallon held strategic financial roles for Cognizant and Hewlett-Packard Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.