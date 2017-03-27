Second SSD not showing up in Disk Man...

Second SSD not showing up in Disk Management2

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

PC Specs Operating System : Windows 10 CPU : i7 5930K @ 3.50GHz Ram : 16.0 Dual-Channel DDR4 Corsair Dominator @ 1066MHz Motherboard : X99-Gaming 5 Graphics : 4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Storage : 931 Western Digital WDC, 238 GB Samsung SSD PM830 2.5" 7mm 256 GB SSD 238 GB Samsung SSD PM830 2.5" 7mm 256 GB SSD So this desktop I have is a secondhand from a friend of mine. When I bought it, I was told that there are 2 SSDs and 1 HDD inside; the first SSD for boot and games, the second for backup , and the HDD for storage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Mar 16 Investor 128
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar 1 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC