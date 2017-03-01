Seagate: All Sizzle But No Steak
As its latest earnings results have proved, Seagate has rectified past execution issues over the last year that should enable it to weather revenue declines in its core PC market. But without a significant pick-up in PCs and lack of a meaningful SSD offering, Seagate will continue to face challenges to its revenue, earnings and cash flow generation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|10 hr
|Human
|119
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC