Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. - Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeleTech Holdings in a research note issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40.

