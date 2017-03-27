Prepaid card company NetSpend settles U.S. FTC charges
NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday. The FTC vote approving the stipulated final order was 2-1, with acting Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen dissenting, the agency said.
