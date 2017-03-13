Post-Fed boost for small-cap stocks m...

Post-Fed boost for small-cap stocks may be limited

Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul. FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016.

