Politics | "The Sunday Political Brunch" - March 26, 2017
I was in the nation's capital last week on assignment, and it got me to thinking about some of the tumultuous transitions of power we've had in this country. The Trump administration has had some major speed bumps along the road including a big one this week - so let's "brunch" on that: "Obamacare Repeal" The warning signs were already in place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Mar 16
|Investor
|128
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC