Pivotal, Google Cloud Take Aim At Azure With Launch Of Kubo For...

Dell EMC's Pivotal unit and Google Cloud have launched a new open source project called Kubo that is designed to deploy and manage Kubernetes container clusters on any cloud. The deal gives Google more firepower to take on Microsoft Azure in the enterprise cloud market, said Jamie Shepard, senior vice president for health care and strategy at Lumenate, which does business with Dell EMC, as well as Google and other large cloud providers.

