Pivotal, Google Cloud Take Aim At Azure With Launch Of Kubo For...
Dell EMC's Pivotal unit and Google Cloud have launched a new open source project called Kubo that is designed to deploy and manage Kubernetes container clusters on any cloud. The deal gives Google more firepower to take on Microsoft Azure in the enterprise cloud market, said Jamie Shepard, senior vice president for health care and strategy at Lumenate, which does business with Dell EMC, as well as Google and other large cloud providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Wed
|Human
|124
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar 1
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC