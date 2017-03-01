Pence used private email to conduct o...

Pence used private email to conduct official business

Read more: The Times of Israel

US Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as Indiana's governor, according to public records obtained by the Indianapolis Star. The newspaper reported Thursday that emails provided through a public records request show that Pence communicated with advisers through his personal AOL account on homeland security matters and security at the governor's residence during his four years as governor.

